Petix & Botte Co Sells 12,212 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Petix & Botte Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Petix & Botte Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after acquiring an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,928. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $147.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.19 and a one year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

