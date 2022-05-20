Petix & Botte Co Sells 3,684 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Petix & Botte Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,596,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,182,000 after acquiring an additional 433,423 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.87. 79,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,440. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

