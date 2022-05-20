Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Petrel Resources shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 645,708 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.81. The stock has a market cap of £5.02 million and a P/E ratio of -15.94.

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and 100% working interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.

