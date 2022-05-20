Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $284.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

