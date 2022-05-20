PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.72. 5,849,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a 200 day moving average of $141.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.