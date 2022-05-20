PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.92% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $121,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,151. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

