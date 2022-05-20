PFS Investments Inc. Buys 72,406 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 746,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,406 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after acquiring an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 46,949,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,352,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $277.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.