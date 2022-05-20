PFS Investments Inc. Has $46.66 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of PFS Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $46,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,254,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,355 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

