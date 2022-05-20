PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 11,377 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,343,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IDEV stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 711,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.61 and a 12 month high of $70.44.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.