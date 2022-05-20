PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 20,403 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Sempra worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.89. 1,104,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,497. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

