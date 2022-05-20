PFS Investments Inc. Raises Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 304.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162,163 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $28,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $111.87. 20,906,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,786,680. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.18 and a 52-week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

