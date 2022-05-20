PFS Investments Inc. Sells 398,273 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of PFS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $66,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,545,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $115.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,170 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.43 and its 200-day moving average is $134.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

