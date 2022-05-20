PFS Investments Inc. Sells 5,570 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 27,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.55. 3,812,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $511.08 and a 200 day moving average of $485.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $448.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

