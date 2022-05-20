Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley to $40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHVS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. Research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 55.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,608,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,518,000 after buying an additional 575,714 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter worth about $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

