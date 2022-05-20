Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DOC opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.