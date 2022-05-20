Pigeoncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $358,387.80 and $16,694.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006854 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

