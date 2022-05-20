Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,370,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 435,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 444,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 444,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 972,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,454,000 after buying an additional 114,159 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 632,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,637,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $97.06 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $96.17 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93.

