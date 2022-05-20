Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Capitalization Reaches $513,520.95

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $513,520.95 and approximately $148.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 128.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00195149 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002897 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000489 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001360 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00312273 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001385 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,207,566 coins and its circulating supply is 435,947,130 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

