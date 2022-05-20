Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 79,954 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $45,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average of $218.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

