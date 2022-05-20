Pirate Chain Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00002678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $156.07 million and approximately $379,648.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.55 or 0.00344991 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,296,114 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

