Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

PXLW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

