Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

PAA stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 378.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.