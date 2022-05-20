Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines’ first-quarter earnings were lower than expected. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather conditions. PAA’s operating expenses might increase to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures. Excess pipeline capacity in some regions might lower the demand for its midstream services. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, PAA will benefit from Permian operation, cost-saving initiatives, JV and assets divestiture that will support operations over the long term. The firm’s strong cash flow will help it to strengthen the balance sheet. Expansion of existing pipelines and the addition of new pipeline projects in key regions are expected to drive its operations. Also, the firm has sufficient liquidity to meet obligations”

PAA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.46.

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 378.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 54,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

