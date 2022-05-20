PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Loop Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $409.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.11.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

