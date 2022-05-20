PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Loop Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $409.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.11.
In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 635.4% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
