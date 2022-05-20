Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

