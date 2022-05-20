Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.58.
Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power (Get Rating)
Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.