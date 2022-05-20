Plustick Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Plustick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after buying an additional 3,393,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,107,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,065,000 after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,024,928. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

