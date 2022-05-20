Plustick Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,000. Cornerstone Building Brands comprises approximately 2.8% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at $147,000.

CNR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.23. 8,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

