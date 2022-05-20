Plustick Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,000. Globalstar makes up about 4.7% of Plustick Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Globalstar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,961,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,555,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Globalstar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globalstar by 318.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,168,004 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,058. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

