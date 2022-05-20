Plustick Management LLC Takes $3.65 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000. BlackBerry makes up approximately 1.7% of Plustick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Plustick Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackBerry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 143.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 85,860 shares of company stock worth $510,211 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 339,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

