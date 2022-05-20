PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $79,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,335,000 after buying an additional 530,157 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 355.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 105.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 817,064 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 186,324 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. 834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.50%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

