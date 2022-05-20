PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810,000.00

Brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) will announce $810,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730,000.00 and the highest is $900,000.00. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $3.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 million to $3.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.15 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $3.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.50). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.83% and a negative net margin of 304.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 253,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,551. The company has a market capitalization of $255.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.13. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 79.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PolarityTE by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

