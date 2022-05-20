Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $121.95. 18,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,207. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

