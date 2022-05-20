Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 963 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 0.1% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,112,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,440. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $175.31 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

