PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,314 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of PPL worth $48,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

