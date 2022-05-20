PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$20.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSK shares. TD Securities increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 640,804 shares in the company, valued at C$10,438,697.16. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,552.

TSE PSK traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$18.30. The company had a trading volume of 397,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.07. The stock has a market cap of C$4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$12.75 and a 52 week high of C$19.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

