Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$104.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.29.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

PD stock opened at C$95.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.52. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$35.16 and a one year high of C$107.67.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$108,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,012,015.04. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$222,801.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,946.65. Insiders sold 12,576 shares of company stock valued at $842,717 in the last 90 days.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

