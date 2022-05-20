Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Premier African Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 114,382,167 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of £70.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.26.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.