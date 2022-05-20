Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.71

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.