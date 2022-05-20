Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

PBH stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 315,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

