Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $719.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,750,706 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

