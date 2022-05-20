Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.18. 8,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 23,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 366,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 278,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $599,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

