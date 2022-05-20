Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.18. 8,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 23,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
