Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $413.18 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $402.05 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average of $460.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.