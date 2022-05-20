Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,621 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,225,000 after buying an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

