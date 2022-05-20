Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $114.17 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.45 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

