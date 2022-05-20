Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 156,030 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.59% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 442,120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

