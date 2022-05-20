Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 21,101 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 613,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.57%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

