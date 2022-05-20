Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $364.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.66 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.