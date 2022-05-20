Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,212 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.50.

NYSE:SHW opened at $259.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.34. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

