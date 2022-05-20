Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 38,725 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $101.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

