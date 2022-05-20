Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,399 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.15.

LIN stock opened at $310.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.20 and its 200 day moving average is $317.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.